Officials urge Hoosiers to prepare for the next round of storms

CARMEL – The Good Samaritan Network is in the process of contacting nearly 27,000 clients to encourage them to prepare for the next threat of storms.

“We try to alert them, not out of a fear tactic, but just to be able to let them know (they) need to be prepared,” Nancy Chance with the Good Samaritan Network said.

Chance said people should visit a food pantry before Friday to get supplies. There are 34 food pantries in Hamilton County.

“We encourage them to get to (a pantry) so they can have food for their families,” Chance said.

Dave Coleman, co-coordinator at the Carmel United Methodist Church food pantry, said it is important that people get what they need ahead of the storm.

“They need food and they need to make sure they get out here so they don’t run the risk of having the food pantries being closed,” Coleman said.

Coleman said it has happened before this winter. They had to close due to weather and they could not help clients during that time. They do not want families to wait until the last-minute to get supplies.

“‘Cause once the weather hits, you know, we may end up being closed because of the weather and some of the other food pantries may be closed as well,” Coleman said.

The food pantry at Carmel United Methodist Church will have more volunteers on Saturday to help people. They expect they may have more clients and want to make sure they are ready.