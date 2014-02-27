Hospitals grapple with headache of planned US 31 closure

CARMEL — It’s a traffic nightmare that will affect hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers and it could affect lives, too.

Starting April 4th, the stretch of US 31 between Old Meridian Street and 136th Street will close to traffic.

Right on the north side of that closure is St. Vincent Carmel Hospital and its Emergency Room.

“We’re right where the road ends, basically, so that can be kind of good and bad,” administrator Dan Lareau said.

Lareau has been involved in a community group of stakeholders surrounding the project since back in 2007, but said the closure announcement this week was unexpected.

Now, he and others are scrambling to figure out how to keep the construction from affecting ambulance response times and patients’ ability to get to the hospital.

“You have to be able to get to the hospital when you need to. EMS (and) the ambulances have to get here,” Lareau said.

Their plan is to keep a pathway over US 31 open and work to establish detours ahead of time.

IU Health North lies just south of the closure area and Franciscan St. Francis also has a facility in the area.

Kim Jester, a nurse at a local clinic, said she was already struggling with heavy traffic in the construction area and expects things to get even worse.

“All of our staff people at work went into … panic mode so we could figure out which detour to use,” Jester said.

If you live in the affected area or are a patient along US 31, contact your doctor for a detour before the planned closure on April 4. You can find more information on detours here.