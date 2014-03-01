Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Boy injured after accidentally firing gun

Posted 2:13 PM, March 1, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (March 1, 2014) — A 12-year-old buy is recovering after accidentally firing a gun and injuring himself.

Police were called to Community East Hospital just before 10:30 Friday night after family members took the boy to the emergency room. 

The mother of the boy told police she arrived at her father’s home to pick up the child when she saw he was bleeding. 

The grandfather of the boy told police that he was running an errand and left the boy and five other children in his car unattended. When he got back to the car, he found out that his grandson had accidentally shot himself. The boy told police he found the gun in the car and thinking it was  BB gun, started playing with it. He then accidentally discharged the gun and shot himself. None of the other children were hurt. 

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time. 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.