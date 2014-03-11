Lawmakers reaching deals on taxes, mass transit, pre-K legislation

INDIANAPOLIS – With just days remaining in the legislative session, state lawmakers have turned their focus to several key issues–including taxes, pre-kindergarten and mass transit–and now it looks like they’re finally close to a deal.

“We’re very close to coming together on all the open issues,” said state Rep. Jerry Torr, who sponsored the mass transit bill this session.

Torr said lawmakers were nearing a compromise that included a prohibition on light rail being part of a new bus or transit system.

“This has always been the one thing that could, no pun intended, derail the whole thing,” said Torr. “So we’ll see how we come to conclusion on that in the next couple days.”

“It’s gotten farther than it has in previous sessions,” said Indy Chamber vice president Mark Fisher. “We’re extremely happy with it. It’s a long way off, but still a good step forward.”

Lawmakers are also close to moving forward on two of the governor’s big agenda items, including the business personal property tax. Gov. Pence had suggested phasing out the tax on equipment and machinery, but many local mayors said it was a bad idea.

On Tuesday, lawmakers released the report issued by a House-Senate conference committee which had been negotiating the legislation.

“We’re coming together, focusing on local options, giving communities more tools without mandates,” said House speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis.

Bosma said lawmakers were also near a deal on the hotly-debated pre-K pilot program, giving vouchers to needy preschoolers. Some lawmakers thought there might be not money to do it this year, but now it looks like they may have reached a compromise.

“I’m pretty confident we will have a pilot program for low-income families, exactly what we were looking for,” said Bosma. “There are some nuances to it that we have to work through still, but I feel pretty good about it.”

Bosma said the pre-K program would be a five-county plan, using as much as $10 million in existing funds to pay for it.

Lawmakers have until Friday to finish their work, but Bosma said they hoped to wrap up the session on Thursday, one day early.