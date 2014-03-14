Report: Target knew about breach but didn’t act quickly enough

(March 14, 2014) – Target could’ve taken more steps to prevent a massive security breach, according to a new report.

The retailer’s security software flagged potentially malicious activity, but its cyber security staff didn’t take immediate action, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Other security experts say the alert had a generic name and that Target likely received hundreds of similar alerts on a daily basis, making it hard to identify the threat as a significant one.

Target is investigating the breach and how different actions could have changed the outcome, the retail chain said in a statement Thursday.

The breach began during Black Friday shopping week and lasted for three weeks, putting 40 million credit and debit cards at risk as well as the personal information of up to 70 million shoppers.