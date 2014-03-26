Gov. Pence signs mass transit expansion bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (March 26, 2014)– On Wednesday, Governor Mike Pence issued the following statement after signing Senate Enrolled Act 176, regarding Central Indiana transit.

“I have signed SEA 176 into law to give the people of Central Indiana the opportunity to decide on the future of mass transit in the greater Indianapolis area,” said Gov. Pence.

“Our capital city is a world class destination and needs a world class transit system. While I still have reservations about the sustainability of expanded mass transit services, I signed this bill because the General Assembly made significant improvements during the legislative process, bringing to closure years of debate on this issue. The final version contains no new, local corporate tax, which would have reduced our state’s overall competitiveness, and it contains no light rail, which would have greatly increased the cost to taxpayers in the long term.”

“I am a firm believer in local control and the collective wisdom of the people of Indiana. Decisions on economic development and quality of life are best made at the local level. Whether local business tax reform or mass transit, I trust local leaders and residents to make the right decisions for their communities. That, along with the improvements made to the bill, is why I have signed SEA 176 into law. Now the people of Central Indiana can decide.”

Mayor Greg Ballard responded after the signing of the bill, “This marks a significant step forward for the growth of Indy and the rest of Central Indiana. I want to thank Governor Pence and members of the General Assembly who have worked on this issue over the course of the last few years.”

“Today is a day for Indy to celebrate but not the day to declare victory,” Mayor Ballard said. “There is still much work to be done.”

State Sen. Patricia Miller (R-Indianapolis) issued the following statement:

“I’m pleased Governor Pence signed SEA 176, and am excited about the possibilities this will create. Hoosiers in Indianapolis and surrounding counties now have the opportunity to decide on a mass transit plan that works best for them.

“As I’ve said before, for a mass transit plan to work in Indiana, it is going to require support from those who would be most affected. We’ve accomplished that goal with SEA 176. This is the voter’s transportation system and it should ultimately be their decision.”