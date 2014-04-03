Rise in murders prompts message directly to kids

NORTHEAST SIDE — The city of Indianapolis is already on track to pass last year’s number of murders, so community leaders took the message of peace directly to kids Thursday.

At the Wheeler-Dowe Boys and Girls Club at 30th and Keystone, kids chanted and held signs bearing the message, “Peace in the streets.”

“If you look at where they live and where our clubs are located, violence … is almost a daily routine around them,” Executive Director Rick Whitten said.

Still, when asked who knew someone who had been shot, at least 3/4 of the kids in the room raised their hands.

LaNatta Means was among the attendees. She lost her nephew, Lorenzo Clark, to a shooting in February. Clark’s case has yet to be solved and Means is searching for answers.

“A gun doesn’t make a you a man, it makes you a murderer when you pull that trigger,” Means said.

Last year at this time, police had investigated 31 murders in the city. This year the number is already at 39.

Police have also investigated five suspects who are under the age of 18.

“The killing each other is not the answer,” Means said.

Instead, the message of peace is being taken to kids like those at the Boys and Girls Club, in hopes of helping futures that are hanging in the balance.

