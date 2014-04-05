Warming up a bit more on Sunday before rain returns

We’ve enjoyed the return of sunshine here in central Indiana to start the weekend. Temperatures were still running cooler than average. By 4 PM, we had only reached the upper 40s. Normally in early April, the high averages out around 60°F. The high temperature hit 50°F officially on Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Skies remain clear tonight and temperatures should end up very similar to what we saw this morning, just above the freezing mark. Winds remain light from the east at 2 to 4 mph. This clear and calm night is thanks to a ridge of high pressure sitting over the state.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will start mostly sunny but clouds are expected to roll in for the afternoon hours. Our ridge of high pressure is shifting to the east, allowing winds to return from the southeast and more moisture will start building. Temperatures will be a bit more mild as well, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain is likely to return on Monday with temperatures expected in the low 50s. This leaves us below normal once again and this will prove to be another dreary day. The 4 model average for rain being picked up from Monday-Tuesday is .81” of rain. We’ll need to keep an eye on our southern counties during this time since some of them are still under flood warnings and seeing river level issues.

To the left are the current river flood warning. The White, East Fork of the White and Muscatatuck River remain in “moderate” flood stage, especially in the southern part of our state. Some roads near these rivers are still impassable. Remember, if you come across water on the road, turn around and take a different path. For more up to date information on flooding, head to this link. Flooding issues will continue shifting more to the south in our state between now and Monday.

The weather turns dry on Wednesday with near normal high temperatures around the 60 degree mark. Clouds increase on Thursday but it also turns windy and warmer. Temperatures on Thursday should surge into the low 70s.