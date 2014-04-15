WATCH | Avon High School students show school pride in viral video

Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

AVON, Ind. (April 15, 2014)—A video featuring Avon High School students and staff is getting thousands of views on YouTube!

In the nearly 7-minute video posted over the weekend, the students lip synch to a mash up of 68 songs.

A variety of students representing different school sports and clubs are featured in the video, which appears to be shot in just ONE take! After weaving through the school’s halls that are packed with students, the camera finally stops in the gymnasium, where hundreds of students cheer.

