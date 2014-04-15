Testing underway as Indianapolis police look to fill spots in academy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police applicants have a long road to capture a coveted spot in the academy. A series of physical agility tests are being held for those wishing to join the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The academy will test 700 potential recruits this week.

The department is gearing up for the first recruit class since 2011. Two recruit classes will be held this year, one in June and another sometime this fall. Eighty police officers are expected to be hired.

“It’s extremely competitive,” said Officer Michael Wolley II, a recruiter for IMPD. “You’re talking about…we generally get about 2,500 or 3,000 applicants and they’re competing for like 50 slots.”

The application process usually takes four to nine months. Applicants have to pass written, physical and psychological tests. There is also a lengthy background check process. Once a conditional offer is made, the recruit will have to go before the Police Merit Board.

Recruits will attend the academy for six months and go through a field training process before becoming a full-fledged officer. New officers are placed on a one-year probationary period.

IMPD Staffing Commission has recommended hiring an additional 500 police officers. For more information on becoming an IMPD officer, visit the department’s website.