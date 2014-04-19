Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

One group spring cleans their neighborhood

Posted 6:00 PM, April 19, 2014, by , Updated at 06:45PM, April 19, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 19, 2014) — One group of neighbors is doing some spring cleaning around their neighborhood.

Volunteers spent their Saturday morning focused on blighted areas, picking up trash, bottles and even an old mattress.

The cleanup is part of a two-day event, which started at Martin Luther King Jr. and Eugene Streets near downtown.

The cleanup efforts were led by a street outreach worker with the 10 Point Coalition.

Organizers say dumping sites like this invite crime.

By cleaning up their streets, they’re hoping to send a message to criminals that crime is not welcome in their neighborhood.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.