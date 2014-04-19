One group spring cleans their neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 19, 2014) — One group of neighbors is doing some spring cleaning around their neighborhood.

Volunteers spent their Saturday morning focused on blighted areas, picking up trash, bottles and even an old mattress.

The cleanup is part of a two-day event, which started at Martin Luther King Jr. and Eugene Streets near downtown.

The cleanup efforts were led by a street outreach worker with the 10 Point Coalition.

Organizers say dumping sites like this invite crime.

By cleaning up their streets, they’re hoping to send a message to criminals that crime is not welcome in their neighborhood.