20 Displaced in southside apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 20, 2014) — Twenty people are out of a home after an apartment building goes up in flames on the south side early Sunday morning.

IFD says the fire began in a bed of mulch outside of the building in the 5500 block of Ashview Drive and spread up the side of the building, affecting eight units.

Two people who live in the building saw the fire and called 9-1-1. They ran inside to rescue their dog and also knocked on doors, alerting neighbors.

Everyone was out of the building when firefighters arrived there just before 1:30 a.m. and flames were shooting through the partially collapsed roof.

Because IFD had to cut the utilities, occupants will not be able to stay there. If there are no other available units within the complex and residents don’t have friends or family to stay with, the Red Cross will help with shelter.

No one was injured. The fire caused about $200,000 in damages.

