Mild mini then warmest of 2014 on the way, first 80° day since October

Posted 6:03 PM, May 2, 2014, by and , Updated at 07:31PM, May 2, 2014
SOME LIGHT RAIN OVERNIGHT

Clouds and a times some passing drizzle Friday evening will increase to a few spotty showers overnight.  A southbound cold front from Iowa will slip through the state early Saturday morning.  The front signals a change to the stubborn, pattern that delivered the cold air.  Rain showers would be brief and rather light ending around sunrise.

HISTORIC COLD

Waiting for May?  It really in not fair considering the cold winter we suffered through but May warmth is on hold.  This is historic, it if the first time in 105 years that the May 1st and 2nd high temperature was this cool (54° or colder), the year the Indy Motor Speedway was constructed. Only 4th time in 143 years!

MILD MINI

8 of the past 20 mini marathons ran with daytime temps topping the 60s, 5 in the 80s, 4 in the 70s and 3 in the 50s.  This year the race should end with temperatures at or just above 60°
Mini Marathon 2014

WARMING UP

The passing front Saturday morning will provide drying conditions at the surface and aloft.  Sunshine is coming back and with it temperatures near normal!  Skies will brighten Saturday morning as winds gust over 25 miles per hour by afternoon.  Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon.  The normal high this time of the year is 69°.  Thursday and Friday felt more like mid to early March weather.

Forecast temperature RPM model Saturday

 

80° WARMTH ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

210 days and counting since the last 80° day – October 4th 2013.  The string ends next week as a warm front pushes north of the state Wednesday afternoon.  Still on track since last week – high temperature will crack 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

Jet stream forecast next Thursday

 

First 80s of 2014 arrive Wednesday and Thursday next week

