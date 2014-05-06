Join the FOX59 team for the Red Kettle Cook off on Wednesday

Several members of the FOX59 team will be working the grill and raising money for a good cause in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday. It’s the Salvation Army Red Kettle Cook-Off!

Join Kristin Kane, Ron Smiley, Jennifer Ketchmark, Larra Overton and Michael Henrich for a tasty lunch on perfect day to have lunch outside!

Each local media team has a unique burger to offer up and the Fox 59 team is cooking up the “Hoosier Hu-la-lah Burger” tomorrow. It’s a Hawaiian-themed burger topped with pineapple, savory BBQ, red onion and cheese if desired.

A burger, side and a drink will cost you $10.

The event is Wednesday, May 7th on Georgia Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. The event runs from 11 AM to 2 PM.

IMS will be onsite offering free rides in their street legal two-seater race car.

There is a donation page so you to donate money towards our overall monetary goal. Head here for more information on making that donation: https://donate.salvationarmyusa.org/indiana/redkettle-cook-off