Construction resumes on I-69 after two workers killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (May 12, 2014) — Construction crews will return to work on I-69 Monday days after a tragic crash that killed two workers.

Coty Demoss, 24, of Noblesville and Kenneth Duerson Jr., 49, of Indianapolis were killed after a driver plowed into a road sign striking the workers on I-69 between 82nd and 96th Streets. The crew was picking up cones as their shift was coming to a close. Investigators say they don’t know why the driver, Jordan Stafford, 22, of Fortville didn’t change lanes as the construction sign instructed.

A coworker tells Fox 59 they are still trying to make sense of their loss.

“We don’t understand. I guess when it’s our time, it’s our time,” he said. “It’s a rough time but we’ve got each other to lean on.”

Officials and fellow construction workers are pushing the message of safety during this construction season.

“Easily, 95% of the people I stop in construction zones have no idea about the signs,” said Trooper Thomas Burgett of Indiana State Police. “A lot of [speeders] will say they’re just going with the flow. That’s probably one of the more common excuses.”

Burgett is one of 16 ISP officers in the Pickups in Construction Zones program that started in 2011. Driving in unmarked pickups similar to construction vehicles, their sole focus is to catch traffic violators in construction work zones. Violators in construction work zones could face at least a $300 fine.

“It kind of amazes me that people are more focused on the fine than the fact that this is somebody’s brother, husband, even daughter,” said Burgett.

Reith Riley Construction, the company where the two victims worked, has set up a fund for their families. If you would like to help out, send your donations to:

DeMoss/Duerson Fund

Reith Riley Construction

P.O. Box 477 Goshen, IN 46527-0477

