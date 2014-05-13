Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for central Indiana counties

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties until 2:15 p.m.

TRACKING RAIN AND STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Areas of rain and storms (just lightning) already knocking on Indiana’s western door this morning, with a heavier push of rain later today. Temperatures are warm and should stay that way all day long. I still think most of this morning is dry, at least for the city of Indianapolis. Regardless, grab the umbrella because wetter hours are coming. How much rain over the next 48 hours? Here’s a model sampling:

These types of rainfall totals mean little yard work will get done between 2 and 6pm and getting laps in at the track could be quite difficult late afternoon…

With more on local farmers and the big cool down! Read below…courtesy of Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes.

CHECKING IN ON INDIANA FARMERS

The dry start to the month has Indiana farmers working overtime! The amount of corn planted in the last week has tripled to 60% and above the 5 year normal of 45%.

BIG COOL OFF

Four of the past six days have topped 80° and the streak of seven straight days above normal is the longest since October, well that was the setup. A big drop in temperatures is still on the way for the rest of the works week. A closed, upper level low pressure will slow and spin overhead for a few days. Afternoon temperatures will lower to March levels (upper 50s) Thursday and Friday along with scattered rain showers.