Man claims men tortured him inside an east side home

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was tortured and forced to play a deadly game, authorities say.

James Ash, 43, and Dominique McDowell, 30, were arrested in connection with this crime. It happened inside a home along N. Grant Ave. on the east side.

The 20-year-old victim called IMPD Wednesday and told police was tortured and held against his will.

“We’ve been told from the victim was that possibly water was dumped on him and he was possibly burnt with cigarettes and he’s making accusations that they made him play Russian Roulette,” IMPD Lt. Christopher Bailey said.

The victim somehow escaped the home. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate. Authorities recovered 2 handguns and a pair of handcuffs. Preliminarily the suspects could face a number of charges, including intimidation, confinement, and battery.

The case will be turned over to the Marion County Prosecutor’s office and that agency will decide whether to pursue formal charges.

“I haven’t seen something like this in my career, but the suspect(s) apparently stayed at the location where this occurred after the victim was either able to get away or they let him go,” Lt. Bailey said.