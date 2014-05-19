Electric car sharing program unveiled, FOX59 takes test drive

INDIANAPOLIS – Want to borrow a car? How about an electric car?

This week city officials unveiled the new all-electric car-sharing service called blueindy.

Eventually, you will be able to subscribe on a monthly basis and pay for the time you use the car, in 15-minute periods.

Bolloré, the company launching the program, plans to establish 25 stations with 125 cars throughout the Circle City by the end of the year. The subscriber can return the car to any of the 25 stations, not just the one where they picked it up.

It will be Bolloré’s first foray into the United States, having launched the service successfully in Paris and other cities in Europe.

The company cited Mayor Greg Ballard’s 2012 directive to move the Circle City’s fleet away from traditional gasoline-powered engines as a main reason Bolloré chose Indianapolis for its U.S. launch.

“I think it’s incredibly convenient,” said Maria Weber, who works downtown. “I think it’ll be a real success, especially amongst those who don’t own a car themselves.”

“To have this service be the first in North America, it’s very special to us and I think a lot of people will be talking about it,” said Mayor Greg Ballard.

The city is partnering with the company and with IPL to set up the charging stations. IPL has asked for a temporary rate hike to help pay for these charging stations. They’re hoping the system will soon make a profit so that it’s only a short-term solution.

“The reason we decided to support Indy on this project is because we think forward-thinking projects are what make Indianapolis a great city,” said CEO Kelly Huntington.

While Indianapolis rates have not been made public, the Paris rates are approximately $13 per month and $4 for every 15-minute period that a subscriber uses the vehicle.