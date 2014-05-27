Hunter-Reay earns $2.4 million with Indianapolis 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (May 27, 2014) – Ryan Hunter-Reay’s thrilling win Sunday at the Indianapolis 500 earned him more than $2.4 million.
He fought off a challenge from Helio Castroneves in the final laps, pulling ahead for good on lap 199 to take the checkered flag at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He’s the first American to win the race since Sam Hornish Jr. in 2006. The finish was the second-closest in 500 history.
Hunter-Reay led 56 laps during the race after starting 19th for Andretti Autosport. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., resident was one of 11 drivers to lead the race. There were 34 lead changes.
Castroneves earned $785,194 after narrowly missing his fourth career Indianapolis 500 win. Marco Andretti, Hunter-Reay’s teammate at Andretti Autosport, finished third and took home $585,194.
Ed Carpenter, who captured the pole for the second straight year, took home $463,694, including $100,000 for being pole winner. His day ended on lap 176 after a crash. He finished 27th.
Kurt Busch was named 2014 Sunoco Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.
Final finishing order and prize money*:
1. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $2,491,194
2. (4) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $785,194
3. (6) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $585,194
4. (7) Carlos Munoz, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $449,194
5. (10) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $441,944
6. (12) Kurt Busch, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $423,889
7. (17) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $384,194
8. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $442,194
9. (31) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $270,305
10. (9) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $366,194
11. (18) Oriol Servia, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $247,305
12. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $374,444
13. (24) Alex Tagliani, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $368,694
14. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $354,194
15. (32) Sebastian Saavedra, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $349,194
16. (28) James Davison, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $341,194
17. (21) Carlos Huertas, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $339,694
18. (30) Ryan Briscoe, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $344,444
19. (23) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $342,444
20. (13) Jack Hawksworth, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $346,194
21. (15) Mikhail Aleshin, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running, $340,194
22. (14) Justin Wilson, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running, $339,194
23. (29) Martin Plowman, Dallara-Honda, 196, Running, $225,805
24. (22) Pippa Mann, Dallara-Honda, 193, Running, $226,805
25. (25) Townsend Bell, Dallara-Chevy, 190, Contact, 226,805
26. (16) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevy, 177, Running, $343,194
27. (1) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 175, Contact, $463,694
28. (2) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 175, Contact, $376,194
29. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Chevy, 167, Contact, $390,694
30. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Honda, 156, Contact, $344,194
31. (26) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevy, 149, Contact, $341,194
32. (33) Buddy Lazier, Dallara-Chevy, 87, Mechanical, $225,305
33. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 44, Electrical, $341,194
*Starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any) and money earned