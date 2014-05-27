Hunter-Reay earns $2.4 million with Indianapolis 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (May 27, 2014) – Ryan Hunter-Reay’s thrilling win Sunday at the Indianapolis 500 earned him more than $2.4 million.

He fought off a challenge from Helio Castroneves in the final laps, pulling ahead for good on lap 199 to take the checkered flag at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He’s the first American to win the race since Sam Hornish Jr. in 2006. The finish was the second-closest in 500 history.

Hunter-Reay led 56 laps during the race after starting 19th for Andretti Autosport. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., resident was one of 11 drivers to lead the race. There were 34 lead changes.

Castroneves earned $785,194 after narrowly missing his fourth career Indianapolis 500 win. Marco Andretti, Hunter-Reay’s teammate at Andretti Autosport, finished third and took home $585,194.

Ed Carpenter, who captured the pole for the second straight year, took home $463,694, including $100,000 for being pole winner. His day ended on lap 176 after a crash. He finished 27th.

Kurt Busch was named 2014 Sunoco Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Final finishing order and prize money*:

1. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $2,491,194

2. (4) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $785,194

3. (6) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $585,194

4. (7) Carlos Munoz, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $449,194

5. (10) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $441,944

6. (12) Kurt Busch, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $423,889

7. (17) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $384,194

8. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $442,194

9. (31) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $270,305

10. (9) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $366,194

11. (18) Oriol Servia, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $247,305

12. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $374,444

13. (24) Alex Tagliani, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $368,694

14. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $354,194

15. (32) Sebastian Saavedra, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $349,194

16. (28) James Davison, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $341,194

17. (21) Carlos Huertas, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $339,694

18. (30) Ryan Briscoe, Dallara-Chevy, 200, Running, $344,444

19. (23) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $342,444

20. (13) Jack Hawksworth, Dallara-Honda, 200, Running, $346,194

21. (15) Mikhail Aleshin, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running, $340,194

22. (14) Justin Wilson, Dallara-Honda, 198, Running, $339,194

23. (29) Martin Plowman, Dallara-Honda, 196, Running, $225,805

24. (22) Pippa Mann, Dallara-Honda, 193, Running, $226,805

25. (25) Townsend Bell, Dallara-Chevy, 190, Contact, 226,805

26. (16) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevy, 177, Running, $343,194

27. (1) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 175, Contact, $463,694

28. (2) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 175, Contact, $376,194

29. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Chevy, 167, Contact, $390,694

30. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Honda, 156, Contact, $344,194

31. (26) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevy, 149, Contact, $341,194

32. (33) Buddy Lazier, Dallara-Chevy, 87, Mechanical, $225,305

33. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 44, Electrical, $341,194

*Starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any) and money earned