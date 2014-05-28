Storms impacting central Indiana this afternoon and again on Thursday

Scattered showers and storms continue this evening but now the focus is south of I-70 instead of north of I-70. Indianapolis only saw sprinkles earlier this evening, but no consistent thunderstorms. Heavy downpours, some gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning can be expected with these storms. For the most part, we should stay below severe criteria. These storms will diminish by 2 AM. (Radar image included is from 10:15 PM)

TONIGHT:

Most of the night will be dry, warm and muggy. Showers and thunderstorms should fade by 2 AM. Most of the late evening storms will be focused from just south of Indianapolis.

THURSDAY:

Storms will develop again on Thursday afternoon from the central part of the state and south along the same boundary that is slowly moving through the state. Locations to the north like Lafayette, Kokomo, Marion and Muncie should be rain free tomorrow.

EXTENDED:

While dew points may drop slightly for Friday and Saturday, it’s still going to at least feel muggy outside. Our next best chance of storms arrives Sunday night and lasts through Wednesday with more impressive looking rainfall numbers.