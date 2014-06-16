San Antonio Spurs win the NBA Championship

Fifteen years spanning over three decades, and in that time-span, the San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Championship five separate times.

Despite giving up 17 points to LeBron James in the opening quarter to trail 29-22, the Spurs rallied back to defeat the defending champs 104-87 to finish the NBA Finals series 4-1. The Spurs lead the game 47-40 at the half, and then opened up the game with a 30-point third quarter and cruised through the rest of the fourth quarter until the confetti was falling on the ground.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard lead the Spurs with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and eventually earned the NBA Finals MVP.

The title was the fifth for the Spurs organization, and the fifth with Head Coach Gregg Popovich, who grew up in Merrillville, Indiana.