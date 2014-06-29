Severe weather threat returns Monday, the timing and what to expect

Spotty showers and thunderstorms have developed as promised this afternoon in central Indiana. The chance for storms will continue until around sunset before these fade again overnight. These storms should remain below severe levels but pockets of heavy rain and lightning cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight and the temperature will fall to 71° in the city of Indianapolis. This will be yet another very warm and very muggy night in central Indiana. Dew points are staying in the low 70s to keep around that “wall of water” feeling, even in the overnight and early morning hours.

MONDAY:

Monday will be hot and humid here in central Indiana. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the state. When factoring in our high dew points, feels like temperatures will be in the 90s. Monday morning will be dry but isolated showers and storms will be possible after lunch. These storms will not be driven by a cold front but instead, the unsettled atmosphere once again. These storms will be monitored as always but these initial storms are not the main severe risk we are keeping an eye on.

A stronger line of storms will move in late Monday evening (possibly after midnight) and it will bring in a threat of severe storms. The SPC keeps northwest Indiana in a slight risk of severe storms due to this late day line of storms. You can see the “slight risk” area at the top of this post highlighted in yellow. It includes locations like Lafayette, Covington, Attica, Shadeland, Delphi, Monticello, Fowler and Logansport.

EXTENDED/HOLIDAY FORECAST:

A small chance of rain cannot be ruled out on Tuesday as Wednesday as the front becomes stationary but behind this will be some cooler and refreshing air just in time for the 4th of July holiday. Temperatures will stay cool on Friday for the 4th of July with highs in the upper 70s! Heat will slowly start to build over the weekend but nothing drastic. Humidity will also be slow to rise over the weekend and with dew points in the 50s, humidity will not be on your mind. Enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend!