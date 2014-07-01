More heat and potentially more storms later Tuesday

(July 1, 2014) – Damaging winds have eased and cleanup is underway this morning after a rough night of storms that blew through Indiana! Storm reports ranged from wind gusts between 50 to 70 mph here in the city, to numerous reports of trees and power-lines knocked down with over 33,000 homes without power at one point.

Radar is looking much calmer this morning but more storms are possible again this afternoon and evening…

Considering the amount of heat, humidity and instability throughout the state today, more storms should fire, perhaps with southern Indiana seeing the worst of it!

Cooler, drier days returning tomorrow and great weather remains for the holiday weekend!