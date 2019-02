This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Root Beer Float Lightened Up 1 ½ cups diet Barq’s root beer

¾ cup light reduced fat vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream & cherry for optional topping/garnish Pour root beer over ice cream in parfait glass. Top with garnishes if desired. Makes 1 serving. Only 150 calories versus 300 or more for regular version root beer float! Recipe created by culinary dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD Filed in: News Facebook

