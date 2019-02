This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

INGREDIENTS 1 Pretzel Bun (or other favorite bun/bread)

1 slice (about 3 ounces) Canadian Bacon

2 lettuce slices

2 tomato slices

Spread mayo on pretzel bun, then layer Canadian Bacon, lettuce & tomato. Makes 1 sandwich. Recipe by culinary dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

