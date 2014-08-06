Former U.S. Attorney Joe Hogsett, announcing his plans for the future. He tells Fox59 that he will set up an exploratory committee for a potential mayor campaign either this week or next.
Joe Hogsett on why he plans on running for Indianapolis mayor
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Mayor Hogsett announces re-election bid
-
IN Focus: Hogsett running for re-election
-
Suspension of non-essential outdoor work, warming center among Indy’s plans for polar blast
-
IN Focus: Merritt enters race for Indianapolis mayor
-
State Sen. Jim Merritt announces run for Indy mayor
-
-
IMPD hoping to drive up recruitment numbers
-
As city officials warn Hoosiers to stay off roads, some Colts fans prepare to head to Kansas City
-
Mayor relaunches summer youth jobs program
-
Mayor confirms ‘more radical changes’ may be in works for public housing agency
-
Amazon in late-stage talks with DC suburb, Dallas, and NYC for new HQ, report says
-
-
2 solutions aim to fix growing homelessness problem in Indianapolis
-
Indianapolis among America’s worst big cities when it comes to recycling
-
Indianapolis unveils 2019 transportation improvement plans