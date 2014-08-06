Joe Hogsett on why he plans on running for Indianapolis mayor

Former U.S. Attorney Joe Hogsett, announcing his plans for the future. He tells Fox59 that he will set up an exploratory committee for a potential mayor campaign either this week or next.