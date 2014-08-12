Westfield police will be out in ‘full force’ as students go back to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Westfield, Ind (August 12, 2014)-- Students in Westfield are heading back to school tomorrow. When students arrive, they won't just be greeting by friends and teachers.

"School is back in session and we will be out in force," said Captain Charles Hallowell, Westfield police.

Westfield police officers and firefighters will make their presence known as students go back to school.

"We want drivers to be aware that the buses are going to be back out there again. You have to stop when the stop arm is extended and allow the kids to exit and enter the buses," said Hallowell.

Officers will write tickets to motorists caught speeding.

"Don’t be distracted while you are driving. Pay attention and give yourself a little more time so you can pay attention," said Hallowell.