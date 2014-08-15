× Clouds increase, moisture builds and storms return

Central Indiana saw a chilly start to the day but since then, we’ve enjoyed beautiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Dew points are incredibly low today resulting in a very refreshing feeling outside. Clouds have started to advance into the western half of the state and clouds will continue to move in this evening. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid to low 70s through sunset.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will slowly increase overnight and turn mostly cloudy for the start of Saturday. Temperatures will not be as cold, dropping into the upper 50s. The wind will be shifting more to the south and southeast and this will help usher in a bit more moisture. In time, dew points will start to climb.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will be dry for the most part but you can’t rule out as isolated showers as rain tries to move in from Illinois. Due to the fact that it will be moving into very dry air, the majority of this rain will fall apart. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and temperatures climb into the low 80s. Dew points will also climb throughout the day and jump back into the mid 60s. This means that the dry and refreshing air we felt on Friday is going to be very short lived. It will be sticky and humid by Saturday afternoon with spotty showers.

SUNDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday but it’s not going to rain all day long across the entire state. This is not a classic wash out! Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph will help pump in moisture and support scattered storms. Severe weather is not expected either day this weekend.