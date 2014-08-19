WXIN/WTTV-TV, a Tribune Media Broadcast station, seeks an experienced Anchor/Reporter who thrives on breaking news, enterprising stories and working under tight deadlines. The successful candidate will also regularly post content to the station’s website and social media outlets. Degree in broadcast journalism or related field and at least 3 years anchoring and/or reporting experience in a television newsroom required. There are various positions available with opportunities for Day, Evening and Weekend shifts.

Job Description: Presents news and information on news and other station programs and covers news stories when not anchoring. Represents WXIN/WTTV-TV to the public viewing audience. Reads stories on regular scheduled newscasts and other programs produced by the station. Writes and/or proofreads stories on assigned broadcasts. Acts as general assignment reporter when not performing anchor duties. Consistently contributes story ideas for newscasts. Develops and maintains productive relationship with news contacts and sources. Works with producers, reporters and associate producers on assigned news broadcast. Regularly posts content to the station’s website and updates social media sites. Monitors news feeds when necessary. Answers viewer phone calls and mail. Performs public speaking engagements and makes other appearance deemed important to the station image by management. Develops community contacts. Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications Necessary: College degree in broadcast journalism or a related area of study. At least 3 years experience anchoring regularly scheduled news broadcasts on a commercial or public television station and/or reporting for a broadcast news organization. Effective writing skills. Good organizational skills. Must be able to accept constructive feedback and criticism designed to enhance individual’s performance. Ability to appear live in a broadcast to deliver reports in a professional and effective manner. Ability to perform duties and make decisions under deadline pressure. Must have a clear understanding of web and social media outlets.

Visit www.TribuneMedia.com, search Careers, Job Listings using job code: 2014-41018 or Keywords: Anchor/Reporter Indianapolis