Indiana AG, lawmakers propose bill to protect soldiers and their families

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 19, 2014) – Indiana’s men and women in uniform deserve increased consumer protections.

That’s the sentiment behind new legislation proposed by Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and several state lawmakers.

The Indiana Service Member’s Civil Relief Act would allow current serving National Guardsmen and Reservists to suspend or postpone certain obligations like debt collections, foreclosures, evictions, judicial and administrative proceedings and certain lease or service terminations. The measure would complement the federal Service Member’s Civil Relief Act (SCRA).

Indiana is home to about 550,000 veterans and serves one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S. According to Zoeller, the legislation would relieve stress on family members back home when servicemen and women are fulfilling their military obligations.

"It’s about increasing our protection for Hoosier military families," said Zoeller.

State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said she’s heard about repeat deployments that have put physical and mental hardships on Indiana’s military families.

Chuck Brewer knows what it’s like. He’s a reserve in the U.S. marine corps and he says he’s dealt with those same issues while serving our country.

“I was lucky because I was dealing with larger national companies that were able to go back and have a nice approach,” said Brewer. “They credited me all the fees on my account and put me in good standing, not every company has that kind of approach toward reservists and unfortunately you need regulations like this to make things right.”

The act would also provide additional protection from scams to military members. Zoeller says military families are often the target of scams and believes they should be afforded an extra line of defense.

The Indiana Service Member’s Civil Relief Act must be approved by the Indiana General Assembly, which convenes in January.

