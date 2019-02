× LIKE BIG BUSES | ‘Christmas Jammies’ family returns with back-to-school video

(Aug. 21, 2014) – They’re back.

The Holderness family–whose video “Christmas Jammies” went viral back in December–are at it again.

This time, the North Carolina family is going back to school with a play on Sir Mix-a-Lot’s classic, “Baby Got Back.”

Watch here:

And, of course, you can fondly remember “Christmas Jammies” here: