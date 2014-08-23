× Excise officers crack down in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, In ( August 23rd, 2014) — Indiana State Excise Police officers are actively patrolling near college campuses as students return for the start of the new school year. Officers arrested 13 people for alcohol-related offenses in West Lafayette Friday night. Officers are focused on promoting public safety by enforcing Indiana’s alcohol laws.

Ten people were preliminarily charged with illegal possession or consumption of alcohol, three of whom were also issued seat belt tickets. Three adults were arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Excise officers also issued four warnings for illegal possession or consumption of alcohol.

“The goal of the State Excise Police this week is to help ensure that students arrive on college campuses across the state safely,” Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said. “Sadly, in recent years, at least one student has lost a life because of the excessive consumption of alcohol. We will work diligently to prevent such tragic losses of life.”

Fall semester classes begin Monday at Purdue University.