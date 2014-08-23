Two trapped in overturned semi crash

Posted 5:08 AM, August 23, 2014, by , Updated at 07:36AM, August 23, 2014
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Aug. 23, 2014) — A semi crashes and flips on its side, trapping two people inside.

This happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on I-65 near 865, about nine miles south of Lebanon.

Boone County dispatch confirms both people were taken to the hospital but were not seriously injured.

The crash caused diesel fuel to leak onto the interstate, along with Loctite Adhesive, which is an all purpose glue.

The ramp onto 865 from 65 was expected to be blocked for several hours for clean-up.

The sheriff’s department suggests taking State Road 32 to U.S. 421 then south, or I-65 South to 71st Street.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, but police say fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

 