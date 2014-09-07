× SWAT standoff involving IMPD officer ends peacefully

INDIANAPOLIS, In (Sept 7th, 2014) — A SWAT situation has ended peacefully on the city’s south side.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were dispatched to a suicidal person at the Amberley Crossing Condominiums located in the 6200 block of Amber Creek Lane.

Officers attempted to make contact with the individual, but were unsuccessful. After numerous attempts to come into contact with the individual, officers with the Negotiations Unit, as well as, the SWAT Team were requested.

After safely evacuating the citizens inside the building, negotiators were able to make contact with the individual via telephone. The individual remained in contact with negotiators throughout the entire incident. This individual never made any threats towards officers or the public. The individual eventually exited his apartment without incident and was transported from the scene to seek medical attention.

IMPD confirms the individual is a veteran officer of the IMPD. He will seek emotional and mental health treatment.