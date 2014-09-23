× Boy rams chopstick up nose, punctures brain

WUHAN, China (September 23, 2014) – A two-year old boy rammed a chopstick so far up his nose that it punctured his brain.

2-year-old Huang Zicheng’s father said he was at home doing some chores earlier this month when he suddenly heard Huang screaming.

WHAS reports that the toddler had to undergo a four hour operation to remove the chopstick.

CAT scans found that the chopstick had gone seven centimeters into the boy’s brain.

Miraculously, the chopstick didn’t damage any major nerves and arteries, and Huang is expected to make a full recovery.