Walk to help raise awareness for domestic violence

Posted 7:43 AM, October 10, 2014, by , Updated at 08:52AM, October 10, 2014
It's your chance to pay it forward and honor the memory of a young girl murdered by her boyfriend. The Heather's Voice 5K is raising awareness about domestic violence. It's happening Saturday at 8 a.m. along the Pennsy Trail behind the Meijer on East Washington Street. Heather's mom Debbie Norris spoke with Fox59 about the event and what it means to her.