It's your chance to pay it forward and honor the memory of a young girl murdered by her boyfriend. The Heather's Voice 5K is raising awareness about domestic violence. It's happening Saturday at 8 a.m. along the Pennsy Trail behind the Meijer on East Washington Street. Heather's mom Debbie Norris spoke with Fox59 about the event and what it means to her.
Walk to help raise awareness for domestic violence
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
