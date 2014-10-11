Residents walk to promote peace in “targeted crime area”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, In (Oct. 11th, 2014)-- People are coming together to promote peace in the streets of Indianapolis.

Barnes United Methodist Church hosted a Walk against Gun Violence" at Riverside Park on Saturday morning.

Dozens came out to show support on the near-northside, traveling to 29th street and M-L-K street.

That area is one of six areas that was recently identified as a 'target area."

Police say those are the spots with the most crime in the city.

Walkers like Roderick Mays say the violence hits close to home. He's walking in his brother's honor, who was shot and killed four years ago.

"It was devastating, not just for us but for the entire community, so anything I can do in recognition of that and remind people of that… maybe it will help them put guns down," says Mays.

City leaders say they're planning community meetings to address all six areas that have the most crime in the city.