Please enable Javascript to watch this video (Oct. 17, 2014) - NASA's Jared Espley discusses a rare comet, Siding Spring, that will pass Mars this weekend. The comet will come within 88,000 miles of the red planet--about a third of the moon's distance from Earth! For more information, visit NASA's website. Filed in: Morning News Facebook

