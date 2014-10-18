× Conservation Officers cite two hunters in Northern Indiana

Porter County, IND. – Indiana Conservation Officers received a call from their tip hotline on Saturday morning of numerous shots being fired in the area of Union Township, west of Valparaiso.

Officers responded to the call and located two male subjects hunting ducks and geese over a wooded marshy area.

After an investigation, it was determined that David Lachowicz and Jacob Pivarnik both of Valparaiso had taken more than their daily bag limit of waterfowl.

Both hunters were cited for multiple fish and wildlife violations and their firearms were also seized.

Indiana Conservation Officers encourage the use of their 24 hour TIP hotline, 1-800-TIP-IDNR, to report violations in your area.