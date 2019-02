× TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes left lane of I-65 near 29th Street and 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 27, 2014) – The left lane of southbound I-65 is closed near 29th Street and 30th Street due to a crash.

Drivers should expect delays while going southbound on I-65 near mile marker 115.6.

Drivers should also watch out for slow traffic on I-70 eastbound near Holt Road. A FedEx truck has stalled near mile marker 76.8.