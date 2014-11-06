AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd charged with attempting to have two men killed

By Tim Hume

CNN

(CNN – Nov. 6, 2014) — Phil Rudd, the drummer for legendary hard rock band AC/DC, has been charged with attempting to have two men killed.

The 60-year-old appeared in a New Zealand court Thursday afternoon facing a count of attempting to procure the murder of two men, said Bay of Plenty district’s police spokesperson, Kim Perks.

He was also charged with threatening to kill, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis, Perks said.

The names of the men he allegedly wanted killed and the name of the alleged potential hitman are suppressed, CNN affiliate TVNZ reported.

Rudd entered no plea to the charges at the Tauranga District Court, and was bailed until November 27, local media reported.

Police searched Rudd’s waterfront home in Tauranga on Thursday morning, TVNZ reported.

The Australian-born drummer moved to New Zealand in 1983, after being sacked by the group. He rejoined the group years later.

AC/DC are one of the world’s biggest-selling musical acts, and in 2003 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their latest album, Rock or Bust, is scheduled for release later this month.