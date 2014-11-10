× Police: Family members arrested after beating teens during home robbery

EAGLETOWN, Ind. (Nov. 10, 2014) – Three family members were arrested after a violent home robbery attempt and beating in Eagletown.

Bryan Lee Davis, 54; Christopher Lee Davis, 20; and Clinton Bryan Davis, 22, were arrested in connection with the Friday incident.

According to investigators from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the trio entered the home in the western part of Hamilton County and demanded cash from a teen who lived there. When the teen couldn’t give them money, Clinton and Christopher Davis beat him, police said. They also beat a second teen after demanding money and items from him that the teen couldn’t produce.

Sheriff’s deputies said the teens suffered cuts and bruises from the encounter.

The men were arrested with help from Indiana State Police and the Westfield Police Department.

Bryan Lee Davis was held on charges of robbery, burglary, residential entry, criminal confinement, battery and intimidation. His bond was set at $97,500.

Christopher Lee Davis was held on charges of robbery, burglary, residential entry, criminal confinement, strangulation, battery and intimidation. His bond was set at $102,500.

Clinton Bryan Davis was held on charges of robbery, burglary, residential entry, criminal confinement, battery and intimidation. No bond was set for him.