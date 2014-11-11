× Missing Tippecanoe County boy found safe after search

UPDATE:

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Ethan Flynn has been located.

No additional details were available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (November 11, 2014) – Police were looking for a Tippecanoe County boy who disappeared early Tuesday morning.

Twelve-year-old Ethan Flynn was last seen in the 300 block of Winans Street in Battle Ground around 3:30 a.m.

He is five feet tall with dark brown short hair. He has blue eyes and glasses.

Flynn was possibly wearing a hat, purple coat, white short sleeved shirt under the coat, grey track pants with red and white stripes down the legs, and black tennis shoes.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ethan Flynn, please call 911 or contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.