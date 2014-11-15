× Search for Chicago homicide subject in Lafayette

Lafayette, IN (November 15, 2014) — On Saturday afternoon Lafayette Police received information that a wanted man was in the area of State Road 38 and Creasy Lane.

The subject in question, Lenneth Suggs, is wanted on a warrant for homicide in Chicago.

Lafayette Police searched several locations in the area but were unable to locate Suggs.

Police say Suggs should be considered armed dangerous.

He is described as an African-American male about 6’1”, 170 lbs and 21-years-old with tattoos.

Under his left eye is the tattooed word “Main” and on the left side of his neck is the word “Outlaw”.

Police ask that if you see him to contact Lafayette Police or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78 Crime.