× The odds are in The Hunger Games’ favor at the box office

(November 21, 2014) – The odds are in the Hunger Games’ favor at the box office this weekend.

As Katniss returns in the next chapter of the saga the third film in the trilogy is expected to surpass the $100 million mark at this weekend`s box office.

The film Mockingjay Part 1 has a lot going for it — the series has a cult-like following, it stars Jennifer Lawrence, and its predecessors both banked $150 million-plus on their opening weekends.