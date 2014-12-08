Pacers’ George Hill surprises families with caroling, presents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 8, 2014) -- Several area families got the surprise of a lifetime this weekend, when Pacers point guard George Hill stopped by their homes to deliver some Christmas cheer.

Hill and the Wish for Our Heroes program teamed up to deliver presents, Christmas trees and a holiday meal to four families of local troops. The event also raised money for Wish for Our Heroes, which will assist struggling military families this holiday season. The partnership has raised over $60,000 to date.