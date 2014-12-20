× Marian can’t bounce back from bad start in NAIA title game loss

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla – Amongst the joy of a second national championship game appearance in three years was the prospect of what was ahead.

Especially when Marian University fans looked at the stat lines of their opponent for the NAIA title game.

In three games against top ten opponents Southern Oregon never scored less than 40 points a game. They put up 45 against top ranked Carroll on the road and then lit up third-ranked St. Xavier for 63 in Chicago to advance to the championship.

While Marian was no slouch in their run to Daytona Beach-winning each of their games by 20 or more points-the Knights knew they would have quite a handful with their very offensive opponent.

That fear was realized on Friday afternoon at Municipal Stadium when the Raiders offense put on a clinic early in the game.

Fueled by five Knights’ turnovers in the first 30 minutes Southern Oregon jumped out to a 38-10 halftime lead and Marian couldn’t catch up as they fell in the NAIA Championship 55-31 Friday afternoon.

Mark Henniger’s team would actually outgain Southern Oregon’s offense 571-495 thanks to a strong second half push but the bad start was too much to overcome. While a bitter end the season was another strong one for a team that is only in it’s eighth year of existence. After a 2-2 start Marian reeled off nine-straight wins to get to a championship game for the second time in three season.

Quarterback Hayden Northern had an afternoon of extremes as he completed 35-of-55 passes for 495 yards and four touchdowns but was intercepted six times by Raiders defenders.

Four of those interceptions came in the first half as Southern Oregon built an advantage they would never let go. They jumped out to a 10-0 lead and responded to a Marian score with 21 unanswered points to go up 31-7. The Knights got a field goal but Melvin Mason’s fourth touchdown of the half put the Raiders up 38-10 at the break.

Northern along with Anthony Jones junior started a comeback in the second half. The receiver caught one of his three touchdown passes to open the scoring in the third quarter and another pass from Northern to Krishawn Hogan got the deficit down to 14.

But Southern Oregon quarterback Austin Dodge always had an answer for the Knights as he threw two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to deny the Knights their second NAIA Championship.