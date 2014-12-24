× NORAD continues tradition of tracking Santa’s trip around the world

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (December 24, 2014) – Fore more than 50 years, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight path on Christmas Eve.

The tradition began in 1955 when a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Company advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa Claus so children could read him their wish lists.

Instead of reaching the jolly old elf, the phone number put callers through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief Operations “hotline”.

The director at the time had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.

Children who called were given updates on his location and a tradition was born.

Since that time, NORAD has recruited volunteers to personally respond to calls and e-mails from children all over the world.

NORAD uses the radar system called the North Warning System. The radar system has 47 installations across Canada’s North and Alaska to detect Santa’s lift off.

You can track Santa’s trip on the NORAD radar system, here.