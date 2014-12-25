× Dry Friday before rain and cold move in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Dec. 25, 2014)–After a rainy Christmas Eve, Christmas Day was rather nice! It started off cold with a low temperature of 34 degrees and reached 41 in Indy in the afternoon. We even saw some sun! Temperatures at the 5 p.m. hour were in the upper 30s and low 40s across central Indiana and expect them to bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Winds have been a bit breezy today and it’s making it feel like the low 30s in the city and north. Bundle up if you’re heading out this evening!

Friday, we’ll have highs in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase later in the day and winds will be from the south, southwest at 10-15 mph. Expect rain to move in Saturday with highs also in the upper 40s. Cold comes in with another cold front Sunday. Lingering moisture around may be enough to squeeze out a few flakes early Sunday but most of the moisture will be in southern Indiana by then. Cold settles in as we go into the New Year’s holiday. Expect lows down into the teens with highs in the 20s.