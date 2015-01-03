× Suspected carjackers cause crash, injuring three on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 3, 2015) — Police are looking for two suspected carjackers who they say caused a serious crash early Saturday morning on the near northeast side.

It happened at E. 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Two Marion County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen car at a gas station. They followed the car and when the vehicle tried to turn onto 32nd Street, it almost collided with an SUV. The SUV swerved to miss the stolen car and ended up smashing into another car on Keystone.

A woman was trapped inside that SUV and had to be pulled out. She may have suffered a broken leg. Three people were taken to hospitals. Two people inside the stolen vehicle ran from the scene.